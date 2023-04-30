UrduPoint.com

AC Makes Surprise Visits To BHUs, Checks Attendance Of Staff, Availability Of Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

AC makes surprise visits to BHUs, checks attendance of staff, availability of medicines

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmad on Sunday paid a surprise visit to different Basic Health Units (BHUs) and checked the attendance of staff, availability of medicines and cleanliness condition.

Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner visited different BHUs on Bannu road where he checked in detail the OPD, attendance of staff and doctors besides stock registers and cleanliness situation.

He also met with the visitors to get their feedback, over which the majority showed satisfaction over the service delivery.

The AC directed the staff to ensure the provision of best medical facilities in time as it has been the top most priority of the government.

He directed the on-duty staff to focus on the provision of best treatment facilities to the patients and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He said the representatives of district administration would continue to pay visits to BHUs in order to ensure best health facilities to the citizens.

