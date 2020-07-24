AC Mansehra for distributing free masks, water arrangement at cattle market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Abbottabad Marvi Malik Sher Friday visited various hotels at Mirpur, Kala Pul and Silk Road and took stern action against the standard operating procedures (SOPs) violators.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mansehra Talat Fahad inspected the cattle market on Khaki Road Mansehra along with TOR.

During the checking, she gave necessary instructions including free distribution of masks, arrangement of water tanks at various places for hand washing etcetera.

She also directed to fix panaflex banners at various places inscribing SOPs in connection with cattle market.

She also directed to provide full support to the cattle sellers and buyers to control the spread of coronavirus.

She requested the citizens to take strict precautionary measures against the pandemic and cooperate with the district administration.