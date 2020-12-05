UrduPoint.com
AC Mansehra Seals Three CNG Station For Violation Of Load Management Schedule

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Usman Jadoon Saturday raided at three Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations in various areas of Mansehra, found them violating the load management schedule and sealed them.

According to the officials, AC Mansehra Usman Jadoon raided different CNG stations of Mansehra city early in the morning at 6 am when the filling stations were scheduled to stop gas to the vehicles and found three stations violating the schedule including Cant CNG Station I and II, all three stations were refueling vehicles after 6 am. The AC stopped filling stations from refueling and sealed them.

On 25th November DC Mansehra issued load management schedule for the Compress Natural Gas (CNG) filling station during the winter season on the request of Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas PipeLines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region.

According to the load management schedule which was issued keeping in view of increased demand for gas during the winter, the CNG stations would remain close at different times with effect from 25thth November 2020 to further orders due to low pressure of natural gas.

The CNG filling stations will remain closed from 6 am to 9 am in the morning and 6 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

The filling stations would be stopped following hours till further orders, if any CNG station is found in violation, it would be sealed and the proprietor/manager would be proceeded against as per law.

SNGPL Hazara region while explaining the situation also notified that if the low pressure of natural gas increases then the supply will also be terminated to the industries. The domestic consumer is our top priority, SNGPL sources said.

