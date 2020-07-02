UrduPoint.com
AC Mansehra Visits Patwarkhans; Check SOPs Implementation

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Ms Talat Fahad visited different Patwarkhanas and checked the standard operation procedures (SOPs) there issued by the provincial government whether they were being implimentof the visiting people.

During the inspection, she visited Chatti Ghati, Dodiayal Malka and Dodiayal Argosha and instructed the Patwarkhans to continue spraying disinfectants, wear masks and keep social distancing to ensure safety of the masses from the coronavirus.

She also instructed them to follow the SOPs to avoid legal action.

