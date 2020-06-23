UrduPoint.com
AC Manshera Fines Petrol Pumps Owner For Overcharging

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Ms Talat Fahad, Assistant Commissioner Mansehra inspected several petrol pumps setup at College Duraha and various hotels and general stores in Mansehra Bus Stands and checked the price list, availability of petrol to the general public and implementation of SOPs

She also fined the petrol pump owners for overcharging.

She also asked all the petrol pump owners to implement SOPs of the provincial government and maintain social distance.

She said, as directed by DC Mansehera strict action would be taken against the violators.

The AC also visited the hotels and general stores that did not comply with the provincial government's SOPs and were fined during the checking. In addition, all hotel and general store owners will be instructed to implement provincial government's SOPs and maintain social distance besides wearing face mask and gloves.

