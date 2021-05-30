UrduPoint.com
AC Mardan Checks Availability Of Food In Sasta Bazaars

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

AC Mardan checks availability of food in Sasta Bazaars

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Farman Ali Sunday visited Takht Bhai Jalala and Shergarh Bazaar and checked the availability of food items in Sasta Bazaar and others, prices and official tariffs.

During his visit, Farman Ali said that Deputy Commissioner Mardan Jabibullah Arif has received public complaints over the non-availability of food items and high charges instead of following the rates issued by the district administration.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner Farman checked the gauge and price at petrol pumps and the implementation of Corona SOPs in the markets and issued necessary instructions on the spot.

He said no compromise would be made against those not following the corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He also expressed satisfaction over the availability of food items besides checking the price lists and talked to the visitors in the Sasta Bazaar.

