AC Mastung Engineer Ayesha Zehri visits Girls Degree College

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mastung Engineer Ayesha Zehri on Wednesday said that measures were being taken to improve quality of education in remote area of Mastung district which was important for development of the country and Balochistan.

She expressed these views while visiting Girls Degree College Mastung, she also checked the attendance of teachers and other staffs.

The Assistant Commissioner was also briefed about the matters of the college and provision of education to the students.

She said we well aware of the problems faced by students and staffs while steps would be taken to address them for adoring girls students with quality education to cope with the changing world, today the whole world is focused on knowledge.

AC, Engineer Ayesha Zehri said that education is essential for the development of the country and prosperity of the nation.