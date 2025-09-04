AC Matiari Visits MSS Camp To Review Free Medical Facilities For Flood-affectees
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh along with Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Rafique Jamali and District Manager 1122 Matiari Tofeeq Sethar on Thursday visited the Marie Stopes Society (MSS) camp established at Village Kanbho Khan Khoso under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner/ Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.
On this occasion, they reviewed the work of the MSS team in providing free medical facilities to the flood-affected people of Kachha area and also inspected the joint flood relief camps established by the district administration.
Representatives of Rescue 1122 Rehabilitation department, Marie Stopes Society and NRSP Matiari were also present on the occasion.
