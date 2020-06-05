UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Meets Petrol Pump Owners To Discuss Shortage

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

AC meets petrol pump owners to discuss shortage

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fayyaz Ali Jatala held a meeting with the petrol pump owners to discuss shortage of petrol and diesel that continued to haunt citizens for five straight days on Friday and stressed that supply should resume without overcharging the motorists

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fayyaz Ali Jatala held a meeting with the petrol pump owners to discuss shortage of petrol and diesel that continued to haunt citizens for five straight days on Friday and stressed that supply should resume without overcharging the motorists.

AC expressed concerns over the shortage and listened to the problems of the petrol pump owners, according to an official release.

Petrol pump owners said that they were not getting supplies from the company that was causing troubles for the pump owners and the citizens.

Upon this, AC telephoned the company spokesman. He told the pump owners that supply would resume soon.

Jatala asked petrol pump owners to ensure supply of petrol and diesel to the people at control price and added that they should provide maximum relief to the people during these difficult times.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Company Price Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

42 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

1 hour ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

1 hour ago

S.Africa readies military medics as virus cases su ..

6 minutes ago

6872 tinted glass vehicles fined during ongoing ye ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor compliance of CO ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.