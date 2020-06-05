AC meets petrol pump owners to discuss shortage

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fayyaz Ali Jatala held a meeting with the petrol pump owners to discuss shortage of petrol and diesel that continued to haunt citizens for five straight days on Friday and stressed that supply should resume without overcharging the motorists

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fayyaz Ali Jatala held a meeting with the petrol pump owners to discuss shortage of petrol and diesel that continued to haunt citizens for five straight days on Friday and stressed that supply should resume without overcharging the motorists.

AC expressed concerns over the shortage and listened to the problems of the petrol pump owners, according to an official release.

Petrol pump owners said that they were not getting supplies from the company that was causing troubles for the pump owners and the citizens.

Upon this, AC telephoned the company spokesman. He told the pump owners that supply would resume soon.

Jatala asked petrol pump owners to ensure supply of petrol and diesel to the people at control price and added that they should provide maximum relief to the people during these difficult times.