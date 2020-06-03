AC meets Tiger Force in Wari sub-division

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :In the light of special instructions of the provincial government and Commissioner Malakand Division Muhammad Riaz Khan Mehsud, and directives of Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Wari Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah met the Prime Minister Tiger Force personnel and handed them over to Wari sub-division.

Tiger Force personnel assured the Assistant Commissioner that the "SOPs" of the provincial government would be delivered door to door and in any case the instructions issued by the government would be implemented.