UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Meets Tiger Force In Wari Sub-division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:27 AM

AC meets Tiger Force in Wari sub-division

In the light of special instructions of the provincial government and Commissioner Malakand Division Muhammad Riaz Khan Mehsud, and directives of Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Wari Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah met the Prime Minister Tiger Force personnel and handed them over to Wari sub-division

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :In the light of special instructions of the provincial government and Commissioner Malakand Division Muhammad Riaz Khan Mehsud, and directives of Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Wari Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah met the Prime Minister Tiger Force personnel and handed them over to Wari sub-division.

Tiger Force personnel assured the Assistant Commissioner that the "SOPs" of the provincial government would be delivered door to door and in any case the instructions issued by the government would be implemented.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dir Malakand Wari Government

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Washington Mayor Says She Does Not See Reason For ..

4 minutes ago

Achieving food autarky top priority of present gov ..

4 minutes ago

PPP demands corona test mandatory for all govt emp ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.