AC Mian Channu Obtains Gold Medal In MPhil Political Science

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

AC Mian Channu obtains Gold medal in MPhil Political Science

Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu, Rameez Zafar received a gold medal in MPhil Political Science from the Political Science department Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu, Rameez Zafar received a gold medal in MPhil Political Science from the Political Science department Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Punjab Governor Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman awarded him the gold medal in a convocation ceremony.

He was awarded a Gold medal for his distinguished position in research in MPhil.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Mian Chinnu Rameez Zafar said that he was thankful to God for this honour.

He wants to serve the country by doing PhD in Political Economy in future.

