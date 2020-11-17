AC Milan Coach Pioli's Assistant Also Out With Covid-19
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli's assistant Giacomo Murelli has also tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A leaders announced on Tuesday.
Pioli, 55, tested positive on Saturday and the club have now confirmed that the 56-year-old Murelli has been infected as well.
"Giacomo Murelli, who has been in isolation since Saturday after Stefano Pioli's positive results, also has a mild case," the club said in a statement.
"These positive results were confirmed by a second molecular test undertaken yesterday (Monday).
Murelli is fine and will continue to self-isolate in his home." Both will miss Sunday's league game at Napoli and possibly the Europa League return fixture at Lille on November 26, having lost 3-0 to the French club at the San Siro.
Milan are unbeaten in Serie A this season, winning five of their opening seven matches, and are two points clear of Sassuolo.
Napoli are another point back in third.