AC Mirpurkhas conduct operation targeted irregularities in Market

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Mirpurkhas, Ghulam Hussain Kanyo on Friday led a successful operation targeting irregularities at buffalo enclosures and a sweet shop in Mirpurkhas.

According to the DC office, the operation was conducted under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Noor Mustafa Laghari, with support from the Deputy Director of the food Control Authority, Mirpurkhas, Balveer Singh, and his dedicated team.

During the operation, the team discovered a buffalo enclosure selling milk at an exorbitant rate of Rs 180 per kilogram, a clear violation of pricing regulations.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed for this offence.

Another buffalo shed was found guilty of utilizing Oxytocin injections for milk extraction, resulting in a fine of Rs 15,000.

Further in the crackdown, a local sweet shop situated near Chandni Chowk faced scrutiny. This shop was also fined, amounting to Rs 15,000. The operation demonstrates the authorities' commitment to upholding regulatory standards and ensuring the well-being of consumers.