AC Mirpurkhas reviews rainwater drainage efforts

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Kaniyo conducted a thorough inspection of various pumping stations and highways in the city to oversee the progress of rainwater drainage.

Speaking to APP on Sunday, Kaniyo emphasized that the district administration, under the leadership of DC Mirpurkhas, is fully vigilant and proactive in ensuring swift drainage of rainwater to minimize difficulties faced by the public.

APP/hms/378