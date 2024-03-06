AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, district administration and municipal officials are actively engaged for implementation.

DC Lahore and Administrator Municipal Corporation, Rafia Haider, directed officials to visit rural areas. Assistant Commissioner Model Town, Sahibzada Yousuf, and Chief Officer Iqbal Farid visited Haloki Rasoolpura.

Teams from district administration, health, waste management, and other departments reviewed suggestions for village beautification in Haloki Rasoolpura. The DC Lahore mentioned that various villages in Lahore are being designated as model villages.

Rafia Haider clarified that teams from all departments have been assigned responsibilities. Work will be done on cleanliness, sewage, electricity, and street improvements in rural areas.

