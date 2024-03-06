AC Model Town, CO MCL Visit Haloki Rasoolpura
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, district administration and municipal officials are actively engaged for implementation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, district administration and municipal officials are actively engaged for implementation.
DC Lahore and Administrator Municipal Corporation, Rafia Haider, directed officials to visit rural areas. Assistant Commissioner Model Town, Sahibzada Yousuf, and Chief Officer Iqbal Farid visited Haloki Rasoolpura.
Teams from district administration, health, waste management, and other departments reviewed suggestions for village beautification in Haloki Rasoolpura. The DC Lahore mentioned that various villages in Lahore are being designated as model villages.
Rafia Haider clarified that teams from all departments have been assigned responsibilities. Work will be done on cleanliness, sewage, electricity, and street improvements in rural areas.
Recent Stories
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse
Training workshop on environmental protection held
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16
Four killed over old enmity
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM
SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse3 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on environmental protection held3 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 163 minutes ago
-
Four killed over old enmity3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ19 minutes ago
-
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees19 minutes ago
-
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly26 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held26 minutes ago
-
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM26 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities35 minutes ago
-
Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 March14 minutes ago
-
Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain14 minutes ago