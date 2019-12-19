AC monitors anti-polio campaign in Mardan

Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Gul Bano has monitored anti-polio campaign inside houses in different villages and checked fingers of children for verification purposes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Gul Bano has monitored anti-polio campaign inside houses in different villages and checked fingers of children for verification purposes.

Accompanied by staff of health department and anti-polio teams, she visited Bajli Ghar, Sharifabad and Mohabatabad villages to personally monitor the ongoing campaign in the area and verified fingers of children below five years of age for purpose of verification.

She also administered oral polio vaccine to kids on this occasion.

Gul Bano said polio was crippling disease that could only be eradicated through administration of oral polio vaccine to kids.

She advised parents to bring their kids to nearby hospitals and basic health units in case vaccinators did not arrive at their homes and play role making Pakistan polio free.