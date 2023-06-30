AC monitors cleanliness arrangements during Eid days in DI khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Farhan Ahmed visited the main roads, and streets of the city including the old vegetable market, Imamia Gate, Mohalla Jogianwala and Imamia Masjid to monitor cleanliness arrangements during Eid days.

He was accompanied by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Supervisor Abdul Rehman Sadozai.

He directed the sanitation staff to maintain liaison with other relevant departments to implement the cleanliness and sanitation plan in letter and spirit and ensure the timely removal of entrails and offals from city areas.

The district administration had made comprehensive arrangements by displaying banners and using social media to sensitize the people about keeping the surroundings clean and disposing of offals at designated locations to ensure cleanliness during the Eid holidays.