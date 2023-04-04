Close
AC Monitors Free Flour Distribution Process In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad on Tuesday paid a visit to different free flour distribution points and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.

Representatives of the food and Revenue departments accompanied him during the visit, which was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad.

The AC monitored the distribution process at different distribution points in Yarik and Korai areas and expressed satisfaction.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said the monitoring of the free flour distribution process had been increased, adding that the scheme issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was being implemented in a transparent manner.

He said a digital system was made under which the eligibility was confirmed through messages so that the flour distribution process would be done without any discrimination and to lessen the difficulties of people.

He urged the masses to cooperate with the administration and said only people who received the confirmation messages should approach the distribution centres. It would help in avoiding unnecessary rush at the distribution points, he added.

The AC said a vigorous campaign was launched through social, print and electronic media for awareness of the people about the process to avoid any untoward situation.

He also met with the citizens and staff at the distribution centers and reviewed the whole process.

