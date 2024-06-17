AC, Mukhtiarkar imposed fine on profiteers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdeen, Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar checked prices of essential items fixed by the Government and imposed fine Rs 25,000 on profiteers .

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Farhan Jatoi conducted separate drives against profiteers and recovered a fine of Rs10,000.

Assistant Commissioner taluka rural Anees Ahmed Abbasi along with Mukhtiarkar Imran Shabbir Khokhar checked prices of daily use items in Tando Jam and recovered a fine Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch and Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Ali Sher Badrani inspected prices of essential items and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on profiteers .

Mukhtiarkar city Syed Irfan Hussain Shah inspected prices of daily use items in Tower Market and issued warning to violators.