AC Murree Seals 3 Restaurants On SOPs Violation; Arrests Nine Shopkeepers For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree Iqbal Sanghaira on Sunday conducted raids and checked implementation of Corona, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Punjab government to control spread of the virus and profiteering and hoarding.

The spokesman of district administration informed that three restaurants were sealed on violation of the SOPs while nine shopkeepers allegedly involved in profiteering were also arrested and fined amounting Rs 25,000 on price control violations.

The spokesman said the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

The administration officers had also been instructed to check profiteering and hoarding and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The administration had launched crackdown in the entire district and practical steps were being taken against the violators, he added.

