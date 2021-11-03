UrduPoint.com

AC Murree Seals Hotel Tourist Cottage Murree For Non-payment Of Rent

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree Muhammad Amir Maqbool on Wednesday sealed the Hotel Tourist Cottage Murree for non-payment of the rent

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree Muhammad Amir Maqbool on Wednesday sealed the Hotel Tourist Cottage Murree for non-payment of the rent.

According to a district administration spokesman, the lease of Hotel Tourist Cottage was given to a private individual at an annual rent of Rs 10.7 million.

Due to non-payment of the annual rent, the hotel has been sealed and the possession of the hotel was given to Municipal Corporation Murree, he informed.

He said that its lease was Rs 2.3 million per annum last year while this year, in an auction, its lease was given to a private party at Rs 10.7 million annual rent and on the payment default, the action was taken in accordance with the law.

