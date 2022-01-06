UrduPoint.com

AC Murree Urges Tourists To Follow Traffic Rules To Avoid Traffic Congestion

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Assistant Commissioner, Murree, Muhammad Omar Maqbool on Thursday visited various roads of Murree including 'Jhika Gali' and urged the tourists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion

Reviewing the arrangements made to ensure smooth flow of traffic during snowfall he appreciated efforts of the traffic wardens and said that despite heavy snowfall, they were performing their duties with commitment and dedication.

The AC said that due to the snowfall, thousands of tourists from all over the country were coming to the hill stations.

The administration had made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic and heavy machinery was being used to remove snow from different roads.

He informed that the administration had issued travel advisory advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree.

He said that new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists as snowfall brought a large number of tourists to Murree.

The tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016, Assistant Commissioner office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The intermittent snowfall had attracted a large number of tourists to the area. The town had a parking capacity of nearly 35,00 vehicles while over 85,000 vehicles had entered Murree during last three days. The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he added.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

He said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors were deployed at all important points to facilitate the tourists and regulate traffic flow. The administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists, he added.

