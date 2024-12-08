AC Nabs 12 Shopkeepers For Violating Notified Price List
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner (DC) Potohar division on Sunday arrested 12 shopkeepers for violating the notified price list at their shops and they were transferred to the police station.
According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesperson, the AC urged the shopkeepers to follow the notified price list at fruit and vegetable markers otherwise strict actions would be taken against them.
Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon directed the authorities concerned to intensify operations against shopkeepers to display the government price list at their shops across the Federal capital.
He asked the citizens not to purchase anything from shops without a notified price list. The operations against shopkeepers and professional beggars were carried out by the administration daily.
