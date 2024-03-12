AC Naurang Pays Surprise Visits To Bazaar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) District administration Lakki Marwat is taking concrete measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.
As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang Gohar Ali along with Tehsildar Naurang on Tuesday paid visit to bazaar following receiving complaints regarding the overpricing of essential food commodities through Marastyal App.
He visited various shops to check the price, quality and expiry of essential food commodities.
He also visited all points of Desk-II Naurang to ensure the presence of duty roosters and discuss the complaints regarding overpricing.
He also chaired a meeting with all Union of butchers of Naurang Bazar about overpricing of meat and issued necessary directions.
He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan in light of directives of the provincial government and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.
