UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Navagai Inspects Implementation Of SOPs In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

AC Navagai inspects implementation of SOPs in district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildars Loui Mamond and Wara Mamond Bakht Jahan and Vakil Khan on Saturday visited different areas of the district to check implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to curtail spread of COVID-19.

The visit was held following the directives of the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, said an official.

He informed that the team visited various public places and hotels in Mamond Tehsil to take precautionary measures.

The assistant commissioner Habib Ullah Wazir advised people to wear masks and maintain distance especially at public places. He distributed free masks among the people and warned of fines for not wearing masks.

"We can protect ourselves against the coronavirus by taking precautions," he asked people during his visit.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

1 hour ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

1 hour ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

2 hours ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.