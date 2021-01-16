AC Navagai inspects implementation of SOPs in district

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildars Loui Mamond and Wara Mamond Bakht Jahan and Vakil Khan on Saturday visited different areas of the district to check implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to curtail spread of COVID-19.

The visit was held following the directives of the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, said an official.

He informed that the team visited various public places and hotels in Mamond Tehsil to take precautionary measures.

The assistant commissioner Habib Ullah Wazir advised people to wear masks and maintain distance especially at public places. He distributed free masks among the people and warned of fines for not wearing masks.

"We can protect ourselves against the coronavirus by taking precautions," he asked people during his visit.