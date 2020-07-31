UrduPoint.com
AC Navagai Visit Bazaars, Check Rates Of Food Items

AC Navagai visit bazaars, check rates of food items

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildar Navagai Shah Ahmed Friday paid a surprise visit to Navagai and inspected various food items, tailor master and transport fare.

Several tailor masters were caught red-handed for violating the official rates.

On this occasion, he made it clear to the shopkeepers, tailor masters and drivers that in case of violation of government rates, it would not be acceptable.

He further said that the district administration of Bajaur would continue to perform its duties well and would check the rates of various items on a daily basis. While checking the functioning of SOPs there, he urged the people to assure social distancing and made it mandatory to wear masks.

