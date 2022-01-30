AC Nawagai convinced parents to vaccinate their children

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) ::The parents who earlier refused to vaccinate their children against polio on Sunday agreed to cooperate with the polio teams.

In this connection, the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Zahid Kamal on Sunday visited different areas of tehsil Mohmand including Dawagai, Morah and Tarkho.

He met with the local people and convinced them that polio vaccines were safe and helpful in eradication of polio virus from our society, adding it is our common responsibility to fight this crippling disease.

On the occasion, several persons argued against the vaccination. However, after detailed discussion between the visiting team and locals, the people agreed to vaccinate their children.