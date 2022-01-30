UrduPoint.com

AC Nawagai Convinced Parents To Vaccinate Their Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 08:20 PM

AC Nawagai convinced parents to vaccinate their children

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) ::The parents who earlier refused to vaccinate their children against polio on Sunday agreed to cooperate with the polio teams.

In this connection, the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Zahid Kamal on Sunday visited different areas of tehsil Mohmand including Dawagai, Morah and Tarkho.

He met with the local people and convinced them that polio vaccines were safe and helpful in eradication of polio virus from our society, adding it is our common responsibility to fight this crippling disease.

On the occasion, several persons argued against the vaccination. However, after detailed discussion between the visiting team and locals, the people agreed to vaccinate their children.

Related Topics

Polio Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

19 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>