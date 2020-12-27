UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Nawagai Inspects Implementation Of SOPs, Rates Of Edibles Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

AC Nawagai inspects implementation of SOPs, rates of edibles items

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Wazir Sunday paid a surprise visit to Navagai Bazaar and reviewed the SOPs issued by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the safety of the public from coronavirus.

In this connection,special instructions were issued by the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao to reviewed the delivery of food items, cleaning and other arrangements as per the official tariff and rates issued by the district administration besides inspecting implementation of SOPs.

During his visit, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Wazir issued warning to the shopkeepers,hotels and butchers for poor hygiene and directed them to follow SOPs issued by the government. He also directed the people to cooperate with the district administration to prevent from the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Visit Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

2 hours ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

3 hours ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.