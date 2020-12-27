AC Nawagai inspects implementation of SOPs, rates of edibles items

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Wazir Sunday paid a surprise visit to Navagai Bazaar and reviewed the SOPs issued by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the safety of the public from coronavirus.

In this connection,special instructions were issued by the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao to reviewed the delivery of food items, cleaning and other arrangements as per the official tariff and rates issued by the district administration besides inspecting implementation of SOPs.

During his visit, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Wazir issued warning to the shopkeepers,hotels and butchers for poor hygiene and directed them to follow SOPs issued by the government. He also directed the people to cooperate with the district administration to prevent from the spread of coronavirus.