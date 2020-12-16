AC Nawagai visits schools, bazars to check SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) ::On the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir Wednesday paid a surprise visit to schools and bazaars in Laghrai and adjoining areas.

During visit, AC Habibullah checked SOPs issued by the government and took strict action by sealing markets in Laghdi Bazaar. He distributed free masks and sanitizers among the people. He issued orders to keep a physical distance and wear masksHe instructed the public to co-operate with the district administration to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.