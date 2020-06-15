UrduPoint.com
AC North Waziristan Inspects Bakeries, Warehouses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:06 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Daulat Khan and Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Fawad Khattak inspected various bakeries and warehouses in Miranshah bazaars here on Monday

During the inspection, several bakeries and warehouses were warned against poor sanitation arrangements and strictly directed to ensure cleanliness in future.

During the inspection, several bakeries and warehouses were warned against poor sanitation arrangements and strictly directed to ensure cleanliness in future.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the availability of quality food items to the people was the responsibility of the government so there was no room for any negligence in this regard.

He further said that due to the spread of coronavirus, security measures should be taken and shopkeepers and customers must wear face masks while buying and selling.

More Stories From Pakistan

