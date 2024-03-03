AC Nowshera visits affected areas with Rescue 1122

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Tanveer Ahmed visited the affected areas along with Rescue 1122, Livestock Department, TMA Nowshera and revenue staff.

The teams inspected the areas damaged due to recent heavy rains.

Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Tanveer Ahmed provided tents and other relief materials to the victims and also assured all kinds of financial assistance as per the policy.

Inspected the incident site and ordered the TMA Nowshera and Livestock Department to dispose of the dead buffaloes in a safe place, while also giving orders to take all measures for the treatment of the injured buffaloes.