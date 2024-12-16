Open Menu

AC Offers Rewards For Killing Stray Dogs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) In a bid to tackle the growing menace of stray dogs in Choubara, Assistant Commissioner Sanaullah launched an incentive-based campaign, offering cash rewards to residents for capturing or killing stray dogs.

The initiative, introduced in the tehsil of Layyah district, aims to control the rising population of stray dogs in the region. According to the announcement, residents who bring in a live stray dog will receive Rs300, while a dead stray dog will fetch them Rs500.

The campaign has sparked widespread interest among locals, with many stepping forward to actively participate. Groups of citizens, equipped with tools, can now be seen scouring the area, capturing or eliminating stray dogs to claim cash rewards.

Assistant Commissioner Sanaullah emphasized the importance of this campaign, stating, "The increasing number of stray dogs has become a serious public health and safety concern. This initiative is designed to ensure the well-being of our citizens and to prevent potential incidents of dog attacks or the spread of diseases like rabies."

The initiative has drawn a mixed reaction, with some praising it as a pragmatic solution to a pressing issue, while others have raised ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.

The campaign is expected to continue until a significant reduction in the stray dog population is achieved, ensuring safer streets for the residents of Choubara.

