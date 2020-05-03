AC office employee tested COVID-19 positive in district Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :An employee of the office of Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad on Sunday tested COVID-19 positive, taking the tally to 9 in district Matiari.

According to report, the peon of AC office Khuda Bux Turk has been tested COVID-19 positive as his samples were taken after Assistant Commissioner Sayed Ammar Haider, his wife and son already tested coronavirus positive some days ago.

The samples of 134 persons including 26 officers of different departments have been taken for testing of COVID-19 after the visit of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to district Matiari on April 22 and most of them were quarantined at their homes and offices.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients has increased to 9 in district Matiari out of them one had so far been lost her life and others are under treatment, report said.