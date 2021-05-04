AC Orakzai Lower visits NADRA office

ORAKZAI, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Orakai Lower Imtiaz Ali Shah after receiving complaints regarding facilities at NADRA office Kalaya Orakzai, paid a surprise visit here on Tuesday and met with the people there and listened to their complaints.

Assistant Commissioner Orakzai Lower Imtiaz Ali Shah visited NADRA office and directed the head of the office to avoid rush and citizens coming to the office and should take appropriate steps to ensure all arrangements within a week.

He also directed the police to ensure implementation of SOPs among the citizens and avoid rush. He also distributed free masks among the citizens and appealed to the citizens to fully implement all the precautions taken by the government so that they can not only fight the third wave of Coronavirus but also succeed in defeating it.