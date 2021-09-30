AC orders tight monitoring of vegetable, fruit auction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (City) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf Thursday issued directions for tight monitoring of the auction process of fruits and vegetables in the market.

He was visiting fruit and vegetable market at Ghulam Muhammad Abad along with the office-bearers of market committee.

The AC directed the local administration to supervise supply and auction of fruits and vegetables minutely so that balance could be maintained in supply and demand.

He inquired from customers about availability and quality of various items and said that the local administration was also trying to supply kitchen items on government-fixed rates.