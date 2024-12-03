Open Menu

AC Organizes Public Service Court In Kallar Syedan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 10:31 PM

Assistant Commissioner Kallar Syedan, Ishtiaq Ullah Khan Niazi, organized a public service court in Kallar Syedan to address public grievances and resolve issues on Tuesday

According to AC office, the court provided a platform for the public to voice their concerns and issues related to revenue, agriculture extension, and other departments.

The AC listened attentively to the problems faced by the public and issued on-the-spot orders to address them.

The public service court is an initiative aimed at resolving public issues at the local level, ensuring that the concerns of the people are heard and addressed promptly.

He stated that such service courts will continue to be organized to resolve the issues of the people of Kallar Syedan.

He assured that all possible steps will be taken to address public grievances and ensure that the public service court becomes a regular feature in the region.

