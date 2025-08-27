AC oversees dewatering operations in Paharpur

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Muhammad Hamid Siddiq, is supervising ongoing operations to drain stagnant rainwater from various parts of Paharpur city.

According to the administration, two large suction tanks and heavy machinery have been deployed to expedite drainage efforts. During a field visit, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the dewatering work near the NADRA office colony and Wanda Larkani, where suction tanks were immediately put into operation to clear accumulated water.

In addition, heavy machinery has been engaged for the cleaning of the drainage channel along the Paharpur bypass.

The officials said the step would help channel all accumulated water into the main drain, reducing the risk of damage to nearby houses and public property.

The tehsil administration reaffirmed that every possible step was being taken to provide relief and ensure the safety and convenience of the public in affected areas.