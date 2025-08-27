Open Menu

AC Oversees Dewatering Operations In Paharpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 08:50 PM

AC oversees dewatering operations in Paharpur

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Muhammad Hamid Siddiq, is supervising ongoing operations to drain stagnant rainwater from various parts of Paharpur city.

According to the administration, two large suction tanks and heavy machinery have been deployed to expedite drainage efforts. During a field visit, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the dewatering work near the NADRA office colony and Wanda Larkani, where suction tanks were immediately put into operation to clear accumulated water.

In addition, heavy machinery has been engaged for the cleaning of the drainage channel along the Paharpur bypass.

The officials said the step would help channel all accumulated water into the main drain, reducing the risk of damage to nearby houses and public property.

The tehsil administration reaffirmed that every possible step was being taken to provide relief and ensure the safety and convenience of the public in affected areas.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan