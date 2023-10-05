AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

In an effort to eradicate polio in the federal capital, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed on Thursday conducted field visits with the District Health Officer on the 4th day of the countrywide drive kicked off on the October Polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In an effort to eradicate polio in the Federal capital, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed on Thursday conducted field visits with the District Health Officer on the 4th day of the countrywide drive kicked off on the October Polio.

AC Aneel Saeed also held an Evening Review Meeting (ERM) at the sub-divisional level of area supervisors at the rural health center Bahara Kahu to review the detailed/overall progress (Micro Plans, Target Coverage).

During the field visits, the AC and magistrates inspected the polio vaccination posts and interacted with the healthcare workers and vaccinators.

They also met with the community leaders and urged them to support the polio vaccination campaign.

He also directed the officials to focus on the areas where maximum denials are being reported by health officials.

The polio vaccination campaign in Islamabad is part of a global effort to eradicate polio. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) has made significant progress in recent years, but polio remains a threat in some parts of the world.