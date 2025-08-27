AC Paharpur conducts surprise visit to service delivery center

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Muhammad Hamid Siddique, on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Service Delivery Center to review its functioning and ensure facilitation for citizens.

During the inspection, he personally supervised the completion of property transfer cases in his presence and stressed that all matters of applicants must be resolved strictly in accordance with the law.

The Assistant Commissioner issued clear instructions to the staff to maintain respectful behavior with the public and warned that no overcharging beyond the prescribed official fee would be tolerated.

Dr. Siddique also conveyed a message to citizens, assuring them that in case of any grievance related to the Service Delivery Center, they may directly approach his office for redressal.