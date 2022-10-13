UrduPoint.com

AC Paharpur Inspects Records Of Different Patwar Khanas

Published October 13, 2022

AC Paharpur inspects records of different Patwar Khanas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar visited different Patwar Khanas in the tehsil Paharpur and inspected the records and attendance of the staff.

During the visit, the assistant commissioner was accompanied by Tehsildar Sajid Saleem which he paid on the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

He directed the Patwaris to resolve public issues on priority, saying, there should be no dishonesty of any kind in the affairs of the people.

Later, the assistant commissioner also visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Paharpur and inspected the ongoing construction work in the school.

The rooms were being constructed in the school under Annual Development Programme (ADP) scheme.

The assistant commissioner directed the contractors to complete the construction work within stipulated time period by ensuring quality of work.

