AC Paharpur Inspects Various Shops To Enforce Official Price
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid along with Halal Food Authority teams conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in Paharpur to ensure food safety for the common people.
On this occasion, expired and unhealthy items were seized from various shops and the relevant shops were sealed and legal action was taken against the shopkeepers.
During the checking the prices of food items were also reviewed. The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with relevant laws.
The Assistant commissioner stated that the inspection drive aims to provide citizens with safe and quality products.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fraudsters impersonating special branch officials held for 30 mln extortion attempt6 minutes ago
-
Rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorm expected in upper and central Pakistan from May 1- 46 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for successful operation in Kech16 minutes ago
-
AC Paharpur inspects various shops to enforce official price16 minutes ago
-
IHC grants protective bail to Alia Hamza16 minutes ago
-
Govt providing inclusive jobs, education opportunities to youth: Rana Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
IHC grants two week time for comments regarding appointment of chief election commissioner16 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate feasibility work on Pakistan-Kazakhstan railway link26 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 560 complaints in open courts across region26 minutes ago
-
Education Board implements strict measures for transparent examinations under CM Maryam Nawaz’s vi ..26 minutes ago
-
India failed to provide any evidence for baseless allegations against Pakistan: DG ISPR26 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates International Conference at UET Peshawar46 minutes ago