AC Paharpur inspects various shops to enforce official price

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid along with Halal Food Authority teams conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in Paharpur to ensure food safety for the common people.

On this occasion, expired and unhealthy items were seized from various shops and the relevant shops were sealed and legal action was taken against the shopkeepers.

During the checking the prices of food items were also reviewed. The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with relevant laws.

The Assistant commissioner stated that the inspection drive aims to provide citizens with safe and quality products.