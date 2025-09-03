Open Menu

AC Paharpur Inspects Village Council Offices

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 10:12 PM

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid Sadeeq on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to various village council secretary offices and reviewed the services being provided to the public

During the inspection, several secretaries from urban Paharpur were found absent from duty. The Assistant Commissioner forwarded a formal report to the Assistant Director Local Government for necessary action against them.

He also noted that the official fee lists were not prominently displayed in many offices.

Expressing displeasure, he directed all village secretaries to immediately ensure that the fee lists were placed in visible spots for public awareness.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner urged citizens to lodge complaints with his office or with the Assistant Director Local Government if any secretary was found charging more than the notified fee, assuring that strict action would be taken without delay.

