AC Paharpur seals illegal stone crushing plant

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar Thursday inspected various stone-crushing plants and sealed one of them.

The assistant commissioner, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan, visited various stone-crushing plants in different areas of Tehsil Paharpur.

During his visit, the AC was accompanied by the Assistant Director of Industries and other staff.

The assistant commissioner took action against stone-crushing plants and sealed the illegal crushing plant in Kotla Ludhian.

He said that unregistered and illegal crushing plants would not be tolerated.

He directed the Assistant Director of Industries to take strict action against unregistered and illegal crushing plants.