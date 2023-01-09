AC Paharpur visits different Schools

UrduPoint.com

The district administration is taking concrete measures to ensure the best facilities in educational institutions

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to ensure the best facilities in educational institutions.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Qaiser Khan, has visited different schools of the Tehsil here on Monday.

During his visit, he checked the educational activities and attendance of students as well as teachers besides availability of clean drinking water and other facilities.

During his visit, the assistant commissioner said the administration would utilize all available resources for provision of quality education to all the children.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner instructed the teachers to specially focus on the education and training of the students.

