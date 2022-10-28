AC Paroa holds revenue katchery

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paroa Karamatullah held katchery here at Malana Primary Health Center on Friday and listened to the people's complaints regarding their revenue-related issues.

The assistant commissioner held the revenue katchery following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan.

In the Katchery, most of the public complaints regarding issues of corrections in the record of the revenue department, Fard, Land transfers, registry and issuance of domicile.

The assistant commissioner resolved most of the issues on the spot while issued directions to the authorities concerned for resolving the other unresolved problems.

The AC stated that by this mode of listening to the complaints, people's problems up to grass root level could be solved.