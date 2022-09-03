UrduPoint.com

AC Paroa Inspects Bridge Over Hazara Drain On Indus Highway

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paroa Karamatullah Khan on Saturday inspected the bridge over the Hazara Drain on the main Indus Highway and instructed to ensure necessary repair work immediately.

According to a press release issued here, as per directions of Commissioner Amir Afaq, the activities related to the restoration of flood-affected highways, roads and bridges are going on rapidly.

In the same sequence, the AC Paroa, accompanied by the officers and representatives of Finance Department and other related departments, inspected the bridge over the Hazara Drain on the main Indus Highway.

The assistant commissioner along with the concerned team carefully inspected the different places of the bridge and issued on the spot instructions to the staff that immediate repair work should be done on the weak parts of the bridge and where necessary repairs are needed so that any untoward incident could be avoided.

The commissioner is personally monitoring the flood-affected areas and various measures taken in this regard.

During a meeting held in this regard, he had also directed all the relevant departments for rescue, relief and rehabilitation works so that the provision of relief to the flood victims could be ensured by taking immediate measures.

