AC Parwah Shah visits Bazaars to check Corona SOPs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Parwah Shah Nadeem Sunday visited various shops to ensure corona SOPs and sealed and fined several shops for not following corona SOPs.

On the occasion, AC Parwah Shah Nadeem said that the third wave of Coronavirus is intensifying and more people are being affected so the use of masks and social distance must be maintained at all times to prevent the spread of the virus.

She urged the people to support the government this time as before and to prove themselves as responsible citizens by following the SOPs.