AC Pasrur cracks down on overpricing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar inspected several shops, took effective action against over pricing, sealed several shops for selling expensive items and imposed heavy fines on profiteers.

The AC warned that if any shopkeeper sells items at a price higher than the fixed price in future, not only strict legal action would be taken against him but cases would also be registered.