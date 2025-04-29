AC Pasrur inspects petrol pumps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar on Tuesday inspected various petrol pumps

and reviewed the measuring device (dispenser) and took action against the filling stations

for giving short measuring and imposed fines on the spot.

She said that under-measuring or any attempt to cheat the public would not be tolerated

and strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

Sidra Sattar further said that official tariff should be displayed at a prominent place.

A complaint register should be provided for consumers so that any complaint could be

investigated immediately.

She said that special attention should be paid to the training of employees so that

they perform their duties with honesty and ethics.

The AC said that cleanliness and availability of fire extinguishers equipments at petrol

pumps should be ensured.

The checking process would continue regularly so that no one would be allowed to play

with the public interest, she added.