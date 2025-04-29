Open Menu

AC Pasrur Inspects Petrol Pumps

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM

AC Pasrur inspects petrol pumps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar on Tuesday inspected various petrol pumps

and reviewed the measuring device (dispenser) and took action against the filling stations

for giving short measuring and imposed fines on the spot.

She said that under-measuring or any attempt to cheat the public would not be tolerated

and strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

Sidra Sattar further said that official tariff should be displayed at a prominent place.

A complaint register should be provided for consumers so that any complaint could be

investigated immediately.

She said that special attention should be paid to the training of employees so that

they perform their duties with honesty and ethics.

The AC said that cleanliness and availability of fire extinguishers equipments at petrol

pumps should be ensured.

The checking process would continue regularly so that no one would be allowed to play

with the public interest, she added.

Recent Stories

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

2 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

16 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

16 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

16 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan