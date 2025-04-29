AC Pasrur Inspects Petrol Pumps
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar on Tuesday inspected various petrol pumps
and reviewed the measuring device (dispenser) and took action against the filling stations
for giving short measuring and imposed fines on the spot.
She said that under-measuring or any attempt to cheat the public would not be tolerated
and strict legal action would be taken against the violators.
Sidra Sattar further said that official tariff should be displayed at a prominent place.
A complaint register should be provided for consumers so that any complaint could be
investigated immediately.
She said that special attention should be paid to the training of employees so that
they perform their duties with honesty and ethics.
The AC said that cleanliness and availability of fire extinguishers equipments at petrol
pumps should be ensured.
The checking process would continue regularly so that no one would be allowed to play
with the public interest, she added.
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU awards scholarships and grants to 251 outstanding students3 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur inspects petrol pumps3 minutes ago
-
KTH achieves major breakthrough in Stroke Care3 minutes ago
-
17 criminals held with contraband3 minutes ago
-
BISP initiatives lauded3 minutes ago
-
Pace of work on development schemes reviewed3 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 102 litres substandard soda water, 12kg China salt, other items12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown lunched against violators to ensure smooth traffic flow12 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Speaker Babar Saleem residence to offer condolence13 minutes ago
-
NDF denounces deportation of Pakistani disable child from India13 minutes ago