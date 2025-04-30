AC Pasrur Launches Tree Plantation At Govt College
Published April 30, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar formally launched the tree plantation campaign at Government Postgraduate College Pasrur.
She planted a sapling and highlighted the importance of environment-friendly activities.
The tree plantation ceremony was also attended by college teachers, students and local administration officers.
The AC, while addressing the participants, said that trees are not only helpful in eliminating environmental pollution but also very important for human life. She said that tree plantation is a national duty and every individual should play his role in it.
